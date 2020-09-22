Vietnam orders Covid-19 vaccine from Russian, US

The Vaccine and Biological Production No. 1 (VABIOTECH), the Center for Research and Production of Vaccines and Biologicals (POLYVAC), the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals (IVAC), and Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology working on developing an indigenous Covid-19 vaccine have shown initial positive results, said Deputy Health Minister Tran Van Thuan.



However, the new vaccine must undergo strict testing procedure before launching to market; the new kind is scheduled to come out in the end of 2021.

This morning, the National Steering board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced Vietnam has gone over 20 days without a new case of domestic Covid-19 transmission.

The Southeast Asian country reported 35 deaths who are senior people or people with underlying health conditions.





