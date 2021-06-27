Vietnam pilots seven-day quarantine for foreigners with two Covid-19 jabs



According to the Ministry’s guidance of the month-long vaccine passport program trial in Quang Ninh Province, foreign arrivals who have received two Covid-19 jabs or recovered from the coronavirus disease will be quarantined seven days in centralized isolation facilities instead of the usual 21 days.

Noticeably, the RT-PCR test results of these foreigners must be negative for SARS-CoV-2 in their first test. They will have to take another seven days in self-isolation after finishing seven days in centralized quarantine camps.

The remaining people will be kept 14 days in centralized camps instead of 21 days like the present.

The new regulations said that foreign arrivals ought to have vaccine passports approved by their authorities and the vaccine must be accepted by either the World Health Organization, the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or Vietnam. Moreover, they have been given the final shot between 14 days and 12 months before the date of entry.

Furthermore, these arrivers must have a certificate provided by qualified bodies of the country providing treatment for them. The discharge date must be within 12 months before the date of entry.

Last but not least, the Ministry requested foreigners must fill their health declaration electronically through Bluezone or website https://tokhaiyte.vn in smartphones within 36 hours before their entry. Experts and their relatives, international students must state which approved hotels or places they would stay in for isolation.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan