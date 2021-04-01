Vietnam prepares scenarios for vaccine passport usage



Additionally, the Ministry has been working out appropriate quarantine approaches to admit those from other countries who have received enough three shots of Covid-19 vaccine.



Presently, people from foreign countries carrying a Covid-19 vaccination certificate , informally known as a vaccine passport, are still quarantined upon entry into Vietnam and undergo tests like others.Additionally, the Ministry has been working out appropriate quarantine approaches to admit those from other countries who have received enough three shots of Covid-19 vaccine.

Concerning vaccine passport, Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said many countries in the world have been debating over the matter. The Ministry is working with other ministries and agencies for submission of re-operation of international flights but it must both ensure the safety of residents and restore the country’s economy.

However, Mr. Cuong said that the government has to give serious consideration to the matter to balance between benefits and risks of Covid-19 outbreaks.

In related news, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control this morning said that no more Covid-19 infection case was reported meanwhile more people got the shots of Covid-19 vaccine. Additional 1,487 health workers were injected Covid-19 vaccine yesterday.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan