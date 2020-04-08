Vietnam presents 500 COVID-19 test kits to Indonesia

Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi underlined that the support is the result of cooperation between the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam and the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and Vietnam’s Ministry of Science and Technology.



The kit, named Light Power IVASARS-CoV-2 1stRT-rPCR (VA.A02-055H), which uses the WHO-approved RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) lab technique, is manufactured by the Viet A Corporation. It allows for 50 tests, with results obtained after just an hour using samples taken from the throat or respiratory tract.



The kits were delivered to Professor-Dr. Sri Oemijati of the Laboratory for Infectious Disease Research in Jakarta.



As at April 7, Indonesia had reported 2,491 COVID-19 cases, including 209 fatalities an 192 recoveries.