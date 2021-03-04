Vietnam ready for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

He added that the Ministry of Health has prepared all for vaccine rollout.

Mentioning the first batch of AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine including 117,600 doses, Mr. Cuong said that Vietnam basically checked its quality while the health sector is waiting for certification from its South Korean peer. He said Vietnam has been urging the South Korean peer to have result of assessment. It is expected that Vietnam will administer shots of vaccine in the end of the next week.



Head of the Center for Disease Control in the Central City of Da Nang Dr. Nguyen Tam Lam yesterday said that the center has taken 6,700 samples of frontline medical workers for testing. Test results have shown that they were all negative for SARS-CoV-2.

Yesterday evening, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control said that the country recorded ten more new Covid-19 cases including five in the Northern Province of Hai Duong and five imported cases in the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang and the Southern Province of Binh Duong. All Covid-19 immigrants in Kien Giang and Binh Duong provinces were rushed to centralized quarantine facilities soon after they entered into Vietnam.

On the same day, Chairman of the People’s Committee in the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang Nguyen Thanh Binh said that Covid-19 development has been very complicated in Cambodia which shares borderlines with many provinces in Vietnam including An Giang; worse, Dong Thap and Kien Giang provinces have reported positive Covid-19 infection cases. Therefore, it is highly likely that An Giang will have Covid-19 cases without being alert to the pandemic.

Subsequently, the provincial People’s Committee proposed local administrators and agencies together to raise residents’ awareness of the disease. Localities must set up mobile Covid-19 fighting teams who will check strangers to the provinces and impose fine on violators of Covid-19 prevention regulations.

Chairman of the People’s Committee in An Phu District Tran Hoa Hop said that the province has discovered illegal immigrants daily since Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year) despite competent forces’ efforts in preventing them. Meanwhile, the Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in Kien Giang Province said that two additional people were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Both of them entered Kien Giang through the international border gate Ha Tien on February 27 and were soon brought to centralized quarantine facilities. Ha Tien Town maintained 41 stations to prevent illicit immigrants in maritime and road boundaries.

According to statistics from January 1 to March 1, Ha Tien Town has brought 2,270 people to centralized quarantine facilities; presently, 480 people are still in centralized isolation wards.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan