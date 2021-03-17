Vietnam receives 1,000 doses of Russia-made Sputnik V vaccine

This batch of vaccines was a gift of Russia government to Vietnam, which was brought by Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev on March 16 on his official two-day business trip in Hanoi.



In the next time, the Government will coordinate this batch of vaccine. Sputnik V is the first vaccine Covid-19 to be approved by countries in the world and more than 50 nations have used it so far. The protective effect of the vaccine has reportedly reached 91,6 percent as per the third phase of clinical trials’ results.

On the same day, the Military Hospital 175 under the Ministry of National Defense injected AstraZeneca vaccine to soldiers of the Field hospital 2.3 who are going to participate in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan and 6 frontline health workers also got AstraZeneca vaccine.

As scheduled, the Military Hospital 175 has vaccinated totally 2,100 doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

The National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control yesterday evening said that three more new case were reported in the Northern Province of Hai Duong, which is home to the largest hotspot of the latest wave of Covid-19 in the country since January 27.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan