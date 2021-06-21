Vietnam receives 500,000 doses of Vero-Cell vaccine from China

Some 500,000 doses of Vero-Cell Covid-19 vaccine produced by Sinopharm, China, arrive at Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 20. The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, the Foreign Ministry and the Health Ministry, in coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam, received the vaccine along with 502,400 disposable 1-ml syringes on June 20 afternoon.



The Vero Cell vaccine is planned to be used to vaccinate Chinese citizens working in Vietnam, Vietnamese who want to go to China for study, work or business, and people who have needs for vaccine, particularly those living in areas bordering China.

The Vero-Cell vaccine was approved for emergency use on June 3.