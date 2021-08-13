Vietnam receives Covid-19 medical aid from Switzerland

Deputy Health Minister Nguyen Truong Son (C) receives Covid-19 medical aid from Martin Urs Maier (2nd, R), Switzerland Consul General in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

In the event of receiving, Switzerland Consul General in HCMC Martin Urs Maier said that the people are living in the difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic. The coronavirus disease will be just defeated by the global cooperation and solidarity of countries in the world.



The batch of medical assistance also marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Switzerland.

On behalf of the Ministry of Health, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son expressed his sincere thanks to the Swiss Government and people, Switzerland Consul General, the Swiss Embassy in Hanoi, and the Consulate General of Switzerland in HCMC for the donation.

He said that the Ministry of Health pledges to distribute these Covid supplies to localities to fight against the virus.

The donation items have been stored in the ministry’s warehouse at Cho Ray Hospital.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh