Vietnam records 100 local coronavirus cases in one day

This morning, the country recorded additional nine cases of Covid-19 relating to clusters in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh within 12 hours.



Most community transmissions are living in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh. The Ministry of Health is mobilizing health workers from all cities and provinces to help Hai Duong Province where has implemented social distancing measure.

On yesterday evening, Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long organized a virtual meeting with leaders of departments of health across the country and several infirmaries in Hai Duong.

Presuming that the outbreaks of Covid-19 in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces will develop complicatedly and the number of patients will surge in the upcoming days, Health Minister Long directed related agencies to set up three makeshift hospitals in Hai Duong to treat locally-infected patients on the spot

So far, 39 experts and laboratory technicians from 4 big hospitals have arrived in Hai Duong Province. Professor Le Thi Quynh Mai, Deputy Head of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE) directly has been leading testing task. On January 28 only, around 2,000 samples were sent to the lab for testing and NIHE was coordinating samples for testing on the night of January 28.

When it comes to treatment task, Nguyen Trong Khoa, deputy head of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment, was assigned to assume the task. Dr. Khoa said as per schedule, the newly-established 200-bed hospital located in Hai Duong medical center will officially open on January 29 to receive all Covid-19 patients but serious patients will be transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Disease.

A team of medical workers from the National Hospital for Tropical Disease and Bach Mai Hospital led by Deputy Director of the National Hospital for Tropical Disease Dr. Nguyen Trung Cap has arrived in Hai Duong to provide assistance to their peers in Hai Duong.

Vietnam has documented 1,642 coronavirus patients as of yesterday including 777 community transmissions; 1,430 recoveries and 35 virus-related deaths,

In Covid-19 related news, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that 13 imported cases are being treated in the makeshift hospital in outlying district Cu Chi. All of them are in stable condition.

After receiving information provided by provincial centers for disease control, the southern metropolis has verified seven people - close contact with patient 1,553 - who are being kept under quarantine. Lab technicians are carrying out their samples.

Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that in the coming time, re-operation of all medical system is needed for preparation of the new Covi-19 clusters. District administrations must remind people to strictly follow preventative measures especially donning facemasks in public places and supermarkets, traditional markets, schools, bus stations, airports, public transportation means and hospitals.

Media must increase information of the disease to residents while local administrations must encourage people coming back from coronavirus-hit areas to fill health declaration.

The health sector is coordinating with authorities in other localities to continue tracking people who came into close contact with infected patients as well as closely monitoring isolation at home and cross-infection in quarantine wards to curb spread of the coronavirus to the community.

Moreover, the sector will increase supervision with tests in residential quarters, staffs working in Tan Son Nhat Airport and employees in quarantine wards.

