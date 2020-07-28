Vietnam records 11 new community COVID-19 infections on July 27 evening

The new patients, aged between 24 and 70, include seven who are under treatment and four health workers at the hospital.

At present, they are being quarantined and treated at Da Nang Hospital.

The Steering Committee’s Treatment Sub-committee said that 365 patients, or 84.7 percent, have fully recovered. Among the active patients, five tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and three negative at least twice.

There are currently 11,954 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined, including 232 at hospitals, 10,922 at concentrated quarantine facilities, and 800 at home.