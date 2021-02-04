Vietnam records 37 more Covid-19 cases on February 4

All 37 new cases of Covid-19 whose first tests for virus SARS-CoV-2 were positive on January 28 are workers in the industrial park in Chi Linh City in the Northern Province of Hai Duong. They have been isolated before; therefore, they couldn’t transmit the disease to the community.



On February 3, their second test result came out that 37 were positive for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Accordingly, the Southeast Asian country’s current Covid-19 tally stands at 1,059 community transmission cases. Total contacts of Covid-19 patients who are being quarantined are 48,829 people.

Some 1,461 Covid-19 patients are recovered while the death toll due to the Covid-19 coronavirus remains 35.

At the meeting organized by the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control lately, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam appraised health workers and all forces participating the battle of Covid-19. All have made efforts in tracking back contacts.

Deputy PM Dam stressed that all related forces have been racing against the clock; hence, the pandemic is under control so that residents in the country and in Covid-19-hit areas can focus on production and enjoy the Lunar New Year.

He proposed the Covid-19 biggest hotspot Hai Duong, the Northern Province of Quang Ninh and other cities and provinces with Covid-19 cases to mobilize all related forces to implement tracking and quarantine measures. He noticed leaders of cities and provinces with more community transmission cases must change strategies and adopt various solutions to curb the disease.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy