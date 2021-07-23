Vietnam records 3,898 new Covid-19 cases this morning



Additionally, more people are vaccinated against Covid-19 and under tests.

Ho Chi Minh City recorded 3,302 of the latest cases, Long An Province 233 cases, Da Nang City 47, Tien Giang Province 37, Binh Duong 37, Tay Ninh 36, Vinh Long 12, Tra Vinh Province 9, Ben Tre Province 20, Kien Giang Province 13, Dong Nai Province 33, Dong Thap Province 31, Binh Thuan Province 23, Ninh Thuan Province 19, Nghe An Province 11, Phu Yen Province 15, Hanoi 14, Dak Lak Province 4, Quang Nam Province 1 and Lai Chau Province 1.

Amongst these above-mentioned cities and provinces, the Northern Province of Lai Chau reported the first Covid-19 infection case, who returned from Ho Chi Minh City.

As of today, Vietnam has a total of 78,269 Covid-19 cases including 2,129 imported cases whereas 76,140 were locally-transmitted cases. From April 27, the number of new Covid-19 patients reached 74,570 including 10,647 recoveries.

Nine localities including Yen Bai, Quang Tri, Tuyen Quang, Thai Nguyen, Dien Bien, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hoa Binh and Bac Kan have gone through two weeks without new infections in the community.

Amongst infection cases being treated, 131 are being treated in intensive care units because they are in critical condition and 17 others have been using extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). Some 13,572,520 people have undergone Covid-19 tests.

On the day, some 43,720 doses of vaccine were injected bringing total vaccine doses administered to 4,411,659. Approximately 4,077,099 people received one vaccine jabs while 334,560 others received two jabs.

To reduce deaths, the Ministry has decided to establish 30 resuscitation centers in various regions and five ICUs located in Hanoi-based Bach Mai, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases, the General Hospital in Thua Thien – Hue Province, Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital , and one facility in Ho Chi Minh City each with 500-1000 beds.

Simultaneously, the Ministry proposed people’s committees in cities and provinces to jointly set up medical facilities to admit Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms or without symptoms at student dormitories, schools and stadiums.

By Minh Khang - Translated by Anh Quan