Vietnam records another 356 domestic Covid-19 cases

A place to collect samples for testing in District 5 (Photo: Anh Quan)

Ho Chi Minh City, which is the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot, recorded most of the infections, with 169 cases.

It was followed by neighbouring Binh Duong province with 76 infections; Long An (52), Tien Giang (29), Quang Ngai (8), Phu Yen (5), An Giang (5), Dong Thap (4), Nghe An (3), Thua Thien – Hue (1), Ha Tinh (1), Ben Tre (1), Bac Giang (1) and Da Nang (1).

The new infections brought the national tally to 19,933, including 18,075 domestic and 1,858 imported cases.

On July 4 alone, the number of Covid-19 cases amounted to 887, including 873 local and 14 imported infections. Most of the cases were detected in HCMC with 599 infections.

A total of 176 patients were given the all-clear from coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 7,819.

Among active patients undergoing treatment, 313 have tested negative to the virus, 132 twice and 74 thrice.

By 5pm on July 4, Vietnam's Covid-19 vaccine fund had received VND8,043 billion (US$350.87 million).

The sum was contributed by 360,005 organisations and individuals both at home and broad.