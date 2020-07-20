Vietnam records another imported COVID-19 case

The latest patient is a 40-year-old Myanmar man who is a sailor working onboard the ship IPANEMA.

He left Japan on June 16 and entered Hon Gai port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on June 23. The sailor was quarantined on the vessel before being taken to a hotel for quarantine in Quang Ninh on July 6.

On July 9, his first sample was tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 but his second sample showed a positive result eight days later.

The patient is being kept under quarantine and treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

Among the confirmed patients, 243 are imported cases who were quarantined right after their arrival in Vietnam, posing no risk of transmission in the community.

As of July 19, Vietnam has gone through 94 days without any infections in the community.

As many as 357 out of the total 383 patients have been given the all-clear of the virus and no death has been reported.

The remaining patients are undergoing treatment at medical establishments across the country, of whom seven tested negative for the virus once and four others tested negative at least twice.

There are currently 12,798 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions being quarantined nationwide, including 100 at hospitals, 12,273 at other establishments and 425 at home.