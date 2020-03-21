Vietnam records four more SARS-CoV-2 positive cases

The 88th case is a 25-year-old female resident of Hanoi’s district of Ha Dong. A student in the UK, she came back through Noi Bai airport on March 12 and underwent a self-quarantine at home until March 16 when she felt difficult breathing. Her sample test later turned out to be positive, and she is now being under quarantine with stable health conditions.



The 89th is a 22-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. She travelled from New York, Boston of the US to Japan and from Japan to Tan Son Nhat airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 night on Flight NH831. Entering Vietnam, she showed no symptoms of the disease but her sample was taken on March 18 early morning and later tested positive. The patient is now quarantined in the city’s Cu Chi district.



The 90th is a 21-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Over the past one month, she came to Barcelona in Spain and on March 15, she headed to Dubai from Barcelona on Flight EK188. She arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 16 on Flight EK 392. Entering Vietnam, she had a light fever and cough. Her sample tested positive later.



Lastly, the 91st is a 43-year-old British pilot of Vietnam Airlines residing in Ho Chi Minh City. He was a passenger on Flight VN10 from London to Vietnam on February 8, but could not recall his subsequent itinerary and international and domestic flights. He served as a pilot on Flight VN272 from Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi on March 16 and Flight VN607 from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City the same day. From March 13-18, he stayed in Ho Chi Minh City and visited a number of eateries and recreation establishments. On March 17, he started to have a fever and cough and on March 18 afternoon, he was admitted to the Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases with a lung problem. His sample tested positive on March 18 night and March 20, and he is now being treated at the hospital.