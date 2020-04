Of those, 225 people have fully recovered, accounting for 83 percent.

Since April 16, Vietnam has not reported any new infections among the community.

Of the 45 patients being treated at six health facilities nationwide, 13 have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once and three have tested negative twice.

As many as 52,196 people are under quarantine or health monitoring, including 325 at hospitals, 9,836 at other facilities and 42,035 at home or their accommodations.