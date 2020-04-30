Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases in community for 14 days

Of the 270 confirmed patients, 130 are imported cases who were quarantined upon their arrival, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Up to 219 patients, or 81 percent, have made full recovery, while 51 others are being treated at medical establishments nationwide.

Ten patients were tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once and four others tested negative twice or more.

A total of 34,836 people who had close contact with confirmed patients or coming from pandemic-hit regions have been quarantined across the country, including 316 at hospitals, 6,700 at concentrated quarantine areas and 27,820 at home.