Vietnam records no new COVID-19 cases on March 14 morning

Of the total, 1,594 are domestically-transmitted cases, including 901 infections detected since the third outbreak struck Vietnam on January 27.

As many as 39,613 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country, including 503 in hospitals, 16,056 in state-designated establishments and 23,054 at their residences.

According to the Treatment Subcommittee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, a total of 2,086 patients have recovered from the disease. Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 48 tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 48 twice and 91 thrice.

Data from the National Expanded Immunisation Programme showed that, by March 13, as many as 10,041 people, all of them are medical workers and members of community COVID-19 prevention and control teams, had been vaccinated.

Most of the vaccinated people (6,287) are in northern Hai Duong province which has been hardest hit by the latest outbreak since January 27.

Vietnamplus