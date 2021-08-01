Vietnam records over 150,000 Covid-19 cases as of August 1 morning

Of which, Ho Chi Minh City took the lead with 2,027 cases, followed by Binh Duong Province with 1,415, Long An Province with 318, Dong Nai Province with 262. The capital city of Hanoi recorded 67 cases, Vinh Long Province 50, Ba Ria – Vung Tau 46, Hau Giang 37, Ben Tre 32, Kien Giang 24, Phu Yen 22, Tra Vinh 22, An Giang 21, Dong Thap 16, Thanh Hoa 6, Quang Tri 3, Hai Duong 2, Kon Tum 1 and Hung Yen 1.

From April 27 up to now, there have been 146,249 new infections of Covid-19, of which 35,960 patients have been reportedly discharged from hospitals.



As of August 1 morning, Vietnam recorded 150,060 Covid-19 cases including 2,241 imported cases and 147,819 domestically transmitted cases.



There are four provinces including Yen Bai, Dien Bien, Quang Ninh and Bac Kan without any cases of Covid-19 during the past 14 days.Besides that, nine provinces namely Lao Cai, Ninh Binh, Kon Tum, Ha Giang, Son La, Lai Chau, Tuyen Quang, Quang Tri and Nam Dinh have not detected close-contacts of Covid-19 cases.

By Minh Khang-Translated by Huyen Huong