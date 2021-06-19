Vietnam reports 112 new Covid-19 cases including 64 in Ho Chi Minh City

The Ministry of Health confirms 112 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday noon

Elsewhere in the country, the Department of Health of the Central City of Da Nang confirmed on Friday afternoon the detection of a local Covid-19 case after the central city had gone one month without recording community infections.

The infection case if a 59-year-old security guard at Duy Tan Company on Dien Bien Phu Street in Thanh Khe District. He started to experience fatigue sore throat and running nose on June 14. He was later tested by Gia Dinh (Family ) Hospital in Hai Chau District and his test result came out to be positive for SARS-CoV-2.

In addition, the central city also announced a man from the Central Province of Nghe An tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man had transported lychee from the Northern Province of Bac Giang on June 12 to the wholesale market Hoa Cuong in Hai Chau District and Hoa Khanh Market in Lien Chieu District and then returned to Nghe An on the night. The central city has implemented tracing measures and isolated contacts.

In a related news, Doctor Do Quoc Tiep, Director of the Center for Disease Control in the Central Province of Quang Binh, today said that thermal screening machine has been installed and operated at Dong Hoi Airport to help control the Covid-19 epidemic more proactively.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan