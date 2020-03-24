Vietnam reports 123 Covid-19 infection cases

Previously the Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City confirmed tests of three more patients were positive for the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) bringing total infection cases to 121 in Vietnam in the afternoon on the same day.

Elsewhere in the country, two cases were reported in the Southern Province of Tay Ninh, 117th and 118th cases, on the same day.



Worse, the 116th case was a 29-year-old doctor of the emergency ward of the National Hospital of Tropical Disease’s second branch. He was wearing protective clothing during working in the emergency ward and slept in the isolation room for medical workers in the hospital.

He underwent tests which have been positive for the deadly virus after experiencing sore throat, coughing and fever on March 20. He self-isolated in the hospital emergency ward.

After the Mekong Delta Province of Ben Tre reported cases of Covid-19, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee ordered to put 1,588 residents of 480 households in Thua Loi village in Binh Dai District in quarantine starting from 1PM today to April 20.





By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong