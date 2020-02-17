Vietnam reports 16 outbreaks of H5N6, H5N1

A total of poultry of 55,071 has so far been destroyed. Yesterday alone, Thanh Hoa Province reported one more bird flu outbreak of A/H5N6 killing 970 waterfowls meanwhile Tra Vinh Province reported two outbreaks of A/H5N1 killing 1,704 poultry.



Till now, African Swine Fever is basically under control, said Mr. Long. The number of killed hog gradually declined in two first months of 2020.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong and the delegation yesterday paid a visit to Dabaco Company in Bac Ninh Province that is raising most poultry to check bird flu prevention.

Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said the African Swine Fever caused a huge loss for the sector yet it has been under control; therefore, swine re-raising will be undertaken from September, 2019.

Mentioning the prices of pig, Minister Cuong requested enterprises to reduce the price to VND75,000 per kilogram. Any enterprises disagree to decrease the pig price, they will not enjoy special treatment anymore.





By Van Phuc - Translated by Dan Thuy