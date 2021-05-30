Vietnam reports 52 more domestic COVID-19 infection cases

An apartment building is blocked over Covid-19 cases

Of the new infections, 35 were detected in Bac Giang province – the country’s current largest pandemic hotpots, 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, six in Bac Ninh and one in Hai Phong.

The nation has to date confirmed 6,908 infections, including 5,406 domestically-transmitted cases, of which 3,836 have been found since the fourth wave of outbreaks hit Vietnam since April 27.

The MoH’s Medical Service Administration said 2,896 patients have fully recovered from the disease while the death toll related to COVID-19 now stands at 47.

Among active patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 112 have tested negative to coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 41 twice and 70 thrice.

The MoH called on citizens to follow the 5K message, including khau trang (facemask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).