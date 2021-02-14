Vietnam reports 53 COVID-19 cases on February 13 afternoon

Among the community cases, 47 were found in Hai Duong and two in Ho Chi Minh City.



The four imported cases were quarantined immediately after arrival in Ho Chi Minh City.



As of 6pm on February 13, the national count had reached 2,149, with 1,297 locally-transmitted cases, including 604 linked to the latest outbreak since January 27.



According to the Committee’s Treatment Sub-Committee, the total number of recoveries is 1,531. The death toll remains at 35.



Among patients under treatment, 39 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, 12 twice and nine thrice.



As many as 129,098 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined across the country.

Spraying disinfectant at outbreaks (Source: VNA)

During an online meeting between the committee and leaders of HCM City, Hai Duong, Hanoi and Quang Ninh on February 13, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam, who is also head of the committee, spoke highly of efforts of all localities and forces like medical workers, army and police officers during Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, especially localities with COVID-19 infection cases.Reviewing COVID-19 prevention and control in 13 localities reporting community cases of COVID-19, he affirmed they have controlled the situation. All new COVID-19 cases were recorded in quarantine facilities, posing no risk of community transmission, he said, while urging people to stay vigilant.The Health Ministry urges people to strictly follow the 5K principle to stop the spread of the pandemic, particularly during the ongoing Lunar New Year festival, the most important festival in a year for Vietnamese. The 5K principle means Khau trang (Facemask) – Khu khuan (Disinfection) – Khoang cach (Keeping distance) – Khong tap trung dong nguoi (No gathering) – Khai bao y te (Medical declaration).