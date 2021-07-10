Vietnam reports 598 new cases on Saturday morning

As of the morning of July 10, Vietnam reports 598 new cases.

Among the new infections, 520 were found in Ho Chi Minh City, 18 in Dong Nai, 15 in Khanh Hoa, 11 in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, 10 in An Giang, eight in Phu Yen, four in Binh Phuoc, two in Ben Tre, two in Hanoi, two in Thanh Hoa and one in Tay Ninh.



Of the new cases, 409 cases detected in quarantine facilities or sealed-off areas.

Vietnam has to date reported 24,696 domestically-transmitted cases and 1,912 imported ones. Of the total, 23,126 have been documented since April 27 and 6,210 patients recovered from Covid-19.

To present, 8,984 patients have been given the all-clear, and the national Covid-19 death toll has reached 110.







By Minh Khang – Translated by Kim Khanh