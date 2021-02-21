Vietnam reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in Feb. 20 afternoon

All of the new cases are F1 and quarantined.



So far, Vietnam has seen 1,469 locally-transmitted cases, and the number of deaths related to the pandemic is kept at 35 while that of recoveries is recorded at 1,627.

At present, a total of 125.572 people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being under quarantine nationwide, including 594 in hospitals, 13,316 in state-designated establishments, and 111,662 others at their residences.

Among the patients undergoing treatment, 69 have tested negative for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, 39 twice and 55 thrice.

The Health Ministry advised people to remain proactive in pandemic prevention and control by continuing to wear face masks when going out, disinfecting frequently, maintaining a safe distance, refraining from mass gatherings, and making medical declarations.