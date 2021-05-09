Vietnam reports 65 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 cases

The new patients were detected in the capital city of Hanoi (22), Bac Ninh (17), Da Nang (8), Vinh Phuc (7), Quang Ninh (1), Bac Giang (1), Hung Yen (3), Hai Duong (1), Thai Binh (1), Thua Thien-Hue (1), Nam Dinh (1) and Quang Nam (1) and Hai Phong (1).

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam now amounts to 3,230, including 1,811 domestically-transmitted infections. Of them, 241 cases have been found since the latest outbreak hit the country on April 27.

According to the MoH’s Medical Service Administration, 2,602 patients were given the all-clear from the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, while the death toll was still kept at 35.

Among active patients undergoing treatment, 25 tested negative to the virus once, 22 twice and 17 thrice.

As many as 42,293 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are currently quarantined across the country, including 685 in hospitals, 22,810 in concentrated quarantine establishments and 18,998 at their places of residence.

People are advised to strictly follow the MoH’s 5K message: khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations), take personal protective measures, and avoid travel to high-risk areas such as entertainment venues, cinemas, bars, and karaoke parlours.

Vietnamplus