Vietnam reports 70 new cases of Covid-19 on June 15

Medical workers are taking samples for testing

Of 70 new cases, 69 of them have been brought to centralized isolation areas or blocked areas.

Deputy Minister of Health Do Xuan Tuyen yesterday sent an urgent document to request people's committees of provinces and cities which were provided vaccines to mobilize health care workers, police officers, soldiers in administering vaccine.

The Southern Province of Binh Duong’s Tan Uyen Town will implement social distancing as per the Prime Minister’s directive 16 from 0:00 Am on June 15

According to the provincial Center for Disease Control, the province reported 12 additional people who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. All of them are contacts F1 of the patient 10,584 who is the owner of milk shop in Dong Cay Viet Street in Thu Dau Mot Town. The shop owner was confirmed to contract Covid-19 on June 13.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan