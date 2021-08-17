Vietnam reports 9,605 Covid-19 cases, including 3,559 cases in HCMC

A doctor treating a patient with severe Covid-19 in a HCMC-based field hospital (Photo: SGGP)

Of the new 4,639 domestic cases, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s largest Covid-19 hotspot, recorded 3,559 cases, followed by its neighboring provinces of Binh Duong (3,332), Long An (581), Tien Giang (400) and Dong Nai (298).



As of August 16, Vietnam has administered 15.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.



Regarding treatment, the country had an extra of 4,331 patients discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 111,308 cases.



According to the Municipal Department of Health, 194,435 residents in 17 districts of HCMC and Thu Duc City have got their first shot of Sinopharm’s Covid-19 vaccine Vero Cell.

Districts of 5, 11, Phu Nhuan and Can Gio completed the first routine dose for adults aged 18 years and older. On August 16, 2,716 coronavirus patients were recovered from the disease and 315 Covid-19 deaths were conformed.



Currently, there are 4,630 locked-down points related to coronavirus infections in HCMC.



In related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has just coordinated with the Department of Information and Communications and the Office of the Ministry of Health to launch Covid-19 patient treatment, reception guidelines dashboard to easily coordinate and facilitate patient transfer among hospitals.





The tool will help the coordination team for Covid-19 patients transfer under the Department of Health and hospitals promptly search and contact with medical facilities having beds equipped with or without oxygen.



The dashboard uses data from the software of the online medical isolation management system for Covid-19 patients; therefore, the hospitals have to continuously update the situation of patient reception and the number of available beds every day at 8 a.m, 4 p.m and 8 p.m, respectively.



Directors of hospitals are responsible for timely, exactly and fully updating data into the medical isolation management system for Covid-19 patients following the regulations.

By Thanh An- Translated by Huyen Huong