Vietnam reports five more Covid-19 patients, taking tally to 174

Chairman of the Office of the Government Mai Tien Dung affirmed that the news of lockdown of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City was incorrect because Vietnam still control the disease development.

However, he advised people to tighten management on all activities and close all non-essential services. The government restricted travel to limit the spread of coronavirus and public transports were canceled. Airlines canceled flights.

Mr. Dung expected people to keep calm and support the government’s measures as well as strictly follow the Prime Minister’s instruction for the time being.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan