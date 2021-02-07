Vietnam reports five new Covid-19 cases on February 6 evening

The four domestically-transmitted cases were detected in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh, the southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City and southern Binh Duong province, according to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Meanwhile, the imported case has been quarantined upon his arrival in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long.

The new patients brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 1,981, including 398 infections in the community since the pandemic broke out again in northern Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces on January 27.

The Subcommittee for Treatment reported that three patients who infected with the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the latest outbreak in northern Hai Duong province were declared to be free from the virus on the same day.

A total of 1,468 patients have been give the all-clear from the virus so far while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 35.

Among patients undergoing treatment at medical establishments, 10 tested negative for the virus once, three twice and two thrice.

As many as 83,104 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or entered Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined, including 759 in hospitals, 24,098 in state-designated establishments and the remaining 58,247 at their residences.