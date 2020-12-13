Vietnam reports four imported COVID-19 cases on December 12

Of the newly-detected patients, one arrived from UAE on flight VN88 which landed at Cam Ranh airport on December 8, and another returned from Russia on flight VN5062 which landed at Da Nang airport on December 6. They are being treated at the General Hospital of Phu Yen province, and Lung Hospital in Da Nang city, respectively.

The two others are sailors working onboard the ship Navios Marco Polo. They from Ukraine entered Nha Trang port, Khanh Hoa province, on December 9. Both patients are being treated at the Khanh Hoa hospital of tropical disease.

With the new cases, the national count of COVID-19 patients now stands at 1,395.

Among COVID-19 cases in Vietnam, 1,238 have recovered while the fatalities remain at 35.

Among those still under treatment, three have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once, seven twice and 12 thrice.

A total of 21,001 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 193 at hospitals, 16,302 at concentrated facilities and 4,506 either at home or accommodations.

Vietnamplus