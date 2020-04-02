Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases, total infections stand at 222

The 219th patient is a 59-year-old Vietnamese woman living in the northern province of Hung Yen who was taking care of a family member at Bach Mai Hospital’s Department of Neurology in the same room as patient 133.



On March 25, knowing there were two infections in the department, she went to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for examination and quarantine. The patient is currently in a stable condition.

The 220th patient is a 20-year-old Vietnamese man who returned from France on March 17. He was sent to a centralized quarantine area in Hanoi’s outlying district of Thach That upon arrival.

On March 22, the patient developed a fever and cough, and was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and then was sent to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases for treatment.

The 221st patient is a 24-year-old Vietnamese woman studying in Canada. She returned to Vietnam on March 24 after transiting through Taiwan and was admitted to the Regiment 834-operated quarantine area in Vinh Phuc Province.

She was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases after testing positive for the virus. Her blood sample was sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for confirmation on March 30.

The 222nd patient is a 28-year-old Vietnamese woman registered at an address in Long Bien District, Hanoi=i. She had been living and working in the US.

On March 20, she returned to Vietnam on flight number JL751 via Tokyo and was quarantined upon arrival.

She tested positive on March 22 and was transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Her blood sample was sent to the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology for confirmatory tests on March 30.

The patient is undergoing treatment at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases where she is in a stable condition.