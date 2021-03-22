Vietnam reports no new Covid-19 cases today for third consecutive day

Illustrative photo: SGGP

In addition, the number of people receiving Covid-19 vaccine continues to rise.

Presently, the overall confirmed cases have reached 2,572 Covid-19 in Vietnam, including 1,601 domestically-transmitted cases. The number of new cases from January 27 till now is 908. Some 37,174 people entering Vietnam from pandemic-hit regions are being quarantined in centralized facilities, including 490 people being quarantined in hospitals.

When it comes to treatment, 2,198 Covid-19 people recovered from the disease.

In related news of Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the National Expanded Immunization Program revealed that 1,530 people received Covid-19 vaccine on March 21. Total 33,891 frontline health workers, backline health workers ( are professionals who continue to care for the health of individuals and the community throughout the pandemic ) and members of Covid-19 community-based organizations and steering boards for Covid-19 prevention and control have been receiving Covid-19 vaccine so far.

Among 16 cities and provinces having organized Covid-19 vaccination drive for top priority groups, 16,635 of them in the Northern Province of Hai Duong; 6,360 in Ha Noi; 205 in the Northern City of Hai Phong; 2,571 and 2,233 in the northern provinces of Hung Yen and Bac Ninh; 117 in the Central City of of Da Nang; 200 in the Central-Highlands Province of Gia Lai; 916 in Ho Chi Minh City, 224 in the Mekong Delta Province of Long An, and others from some localities. The Ministry of Health advised to keep following the 5K principles to prevent the coronavirus pandemic.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan