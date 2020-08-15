Vietnam reports one new imported case, another COVID-19 death

The new infection case is a 41-year-old woman from Vu Ban district in northern Nam Dinh province. She had previously been living in Russia where she tested positive for COVID-19 and was treated. After recovering from the virus she was repatriated to Vietnam and immediately quarantined on arrival after landing on August 10.

She was tested again and the results revealed she was once again positive for coronavirus. She is being treated at the Nam Dinh General Hospital.

There have now been a total of 930 people testing positive for the coronavirus since the first case was detected back in January. Of them, 329 are imported cases and quarantined upon their arrival.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man in Da Nang city became the 22nd fatality related to the cororavirus SARS-CoV-2.

He had a number of underlying health conditions including end-stage renal failure, hypertension and heart failure. He had also been receiving dialysis treatment for a number of years.

He died of septic shock, multiple organ failure, pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and end-stage of renal failure.

Vietnamplus