Vietnam reports seven new COVID-19 cases on August 18 morning

The imported case is a 37-year-old woman repatriated from the Philippines on August 15. She is being treated at the Can Tho Hospital for Lung and Tuberculosis Disease.

The six others are locally transmitted cases: three in central Quang Nam province, two in northern Hai Duong province, and one in Hanoi capital.

The three from Quang Nam are aged between 15 and 90 and include one patient from Da Nang Hospital and two people who had close contact with another COVID-19 patient. They are all being treated at Quang Nam General Hospital.

The patients in Hai Duong, both 46, are linked to the virus outbreak in Ngo Quyen street. They are being treated at the province's Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

The 33-year-old patient living in Hanoi’s Tay Ho district had visited Da Nang city for a holiday on July 22-25 and had been self-quarantining at home. She tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 on August 17 and is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Disease No.2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam now stands at 983, including 467 recoveries and 24 deaths. All of the fatalities had underlying conditions.

Currently, more than 87,670 people having close contact or entering from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined at hospitals, concentrated quarantine establishments, homes and accommodations.