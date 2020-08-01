Vietnam reports three Covid-19 deaths

The patient, known as Case 499 in Vietnam, died of hematological malignancy at final stage, severe pneumonia and Covid-19. She also had hypertension and diabetes.

The second Covid-19 death patient on Friday evening was a 61-year-old man in the Central City of Da Nang with many underlying conditions.

The first virus-related death in Vietnam was a 70-year-old man hailing from the Central Province of Quang Nam’s Hoi An City who also suffered underlying conditions including end-stage kidney disease.



This morning, the national Steering Board reported 12 new infection cases of Covid-19, all in Da Nang.

The Southeast Asian country's Covid-19 tally now sits at 558, with 373 recoveries. All of the country's 116 local transmissions from July 25 have been linked to Da Nang. Some 91,462 people had close contact with infected people.





By SGGP staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong