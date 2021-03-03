Vietnam reports three imported Covid-19 cases, Chi Linh Town lifts lockdown

Strict social distancing measures was lifted in Chi Linh Town in the Northern Province of Hai Duong, the country’s current largest Covid-19 hotspot, at zero on March 3 after 33-day lockdown in the delight of locals.



Sharing the delight with residents in Chi Linh Town of Hai Duong Province, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Pham Xuan Thang said that the day marked a very important point in the town particularly and the province generally in the battle against Covid-19. From now on, the province will have a new state concentrating on the double goal of fighting Covid-19 and promoting socio-economic development.

Party Chief Thang said that thanks to the central government’s timely support and the determination of the whole machinery of state and people from all walks of life, the outbreak of Covid-19 in Chi Linh Town has been under control to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap said that it has recorded two additional new Covid-19 people who entered Vietnam from Cambodia and under quarantine at arrival.

One of them entering the Southeast Asian country through international border gate Thuong Phuoc in Hong Ngu District tested negative for the first time but test result turned out to be positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Both recent infection cases were isolated in the province’s general hospital. Competent agencies have quickly carried out tracking measures to find their close contacts.

Border guards are patrolling in the borderline in the Mekong Delta region (PhotoL SGGP)

In a related news of the patient 2,424 who illegally entered into Dong Thap on February 23, 11 close contacts of hers were negative for SARS-CoV-2 in the first test. The health sector continued tracking more close contacts.

Following the complex development of the coronavirus pandemic in Dong Thap, the provincial steering board for Covid-19 prevention and control requested locals to raise their alert and strictly implement preventative measures as per the health sector’s direction.

Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee Pham THien Nghia ordered competent forces to increase supervision in borderline especially trails to detect illicit immigrants. All immigrants must be quarantined and tested.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan