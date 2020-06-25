Vietnam reports three new imported COVID-19 cases

They were all quarantined upon arrival. Vietnam has gone 69 days straight without any community infections.

The new positive cases are a 36-year-old man, from Hung Ha district in the northern province of Thai Binh and two women, aged 46 and 30, both from the central province of Thanh Hoa.

The three patients arrived on two separate repatriation flights from Kuwait, one landing at Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on June 16 and the other at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi two days later.

The man is being treated at Ba Ria Hospital in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau and the two women at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases No. 2 in Hanoi’s Dong Anh district.

As of June 24, 329 out of the 352 patients have recovered from the disease.

Among active cases, two people have tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 once while three others negative twice.

A total of 6,318 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients and came from pandemic-hit areas are under medical monitoring or quarantine, of which 107 are at hospitals, 5,411 at medical stations and 800 at home.

