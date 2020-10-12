Vietnam reports two imported COVID-19 cases on October 11

One is a 48-year-old Indian expert who arrived in Ho Chi Minh on October 6, while the other is 33-year-old female student returning from the UK on October 3.

Both have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment.

Among the total cases, 691 are domestically infected, including 551 linked to Da Nang outbreaks. Vietnam has gone 39 days free of community infections.

As many as 1,024 patients have been given all-clear while among the active cases, four have tested negative for the coronavirus once, one twice, and 16 thrice.

Death toll remains at 35.

There are 15,887 people having close contact with confirmed cases or coming from pandemic-hit regions under quarantine now.