Vietnam sees rise in obesity, overweight

It was reported at a meeting about the importance of the National Nutrition Strategies for the 2021-2030 period between Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and the Ministry of Health and representatives from international organizations yesterday.



Implementation of the national strategy on nutrition has had fruitful achievement with the rate of stunted children in Vietnam decreasing from 29.3 percent in 2010 to under 20 percent 2020.

Vietnamese people nowaday have an average height of 1.68 meter exceeding the set goal of 1.67 meter in the strategy for developing the height of Vietnamese young people for the 2011-2020 period.

Deputy PM Dam ordered the Ministry of Health to quickly implement the Vietnam Health Program to improve the well-being, stature, lifespan and life quality of Vietnamese people. The program targets to provide proper diet, physical exercise increase to make Vietnamese people healthier.

Moreover, the program must change each person and the community’s awareness and behaviors to prevent diseases for individual and communal health. Under the program, every Vietnamese people can regularly undergo medical checkup in grass-root clinics to reduce disease burden as well as minimize deaths and improve people’s living condition.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong