Vietnam sets target of owning 110 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

The 110 million vaccine doses include 40 million doses of Covax Facility vaccines, around 30 million ones of AstraZeneca vaccine, 31 million doses of Pfizer vaccine and other sources.

Minister of Health Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long stressed that vaccine doses are the most crucial weapon in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. As this reason, Vietnam has soon negotiated with countries and organizations in the world for vaccine access.





Minister of Health Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long talks to voters in Vinh Long Province ahead of the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly



The contents were shared by Minister of Health Mr. Nguyen Thanh Long at a meeting with candidates for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly in Dong Thanh Commune, Binh Minh Town, Vinh Long Province yesterday.

At the meeting, many voters expressed their concern about the current Covid-19 pandemic situation as well as the vaccination.



According to Mr. Long, the Covid-19 pandemic is a global public health disaster with increasing infections and deaths in many countries. Therefore, Vietnam has mobilized the entire political system and people to participate in pandemic prevention and control, especially in border areas.



Vietnam is one of the four countries in the world that succeed in phylogenetic analyses of the gene sequence for the first time and one of the few countries putting the vaccine into human trials. With the achievement, the health sector prepared for the transfer of vaccine technology in the country, added Minister Long.

By Tin Huy-Translated by Huyen Huong