Vietnam shares experience in COVID-19 fight with US-Asia Institute

Khue, who is also deputy head of the Treatment Sub-committee under the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, highlighted efforts by the entire Vietnamese political system during the combat.

He spoke of the mottoes of prevention, detection, quarantine, sealing off epidemic clusters and stamping out the pandemic, along with four on-site principles that have been applied by Vietnam.

Thanks to such efforts, Vietnam has reported no deaths caused by the acute respiratory disease so far, Khue stressed.

Apart from Khue, two other experts from the Republic of Kore and Singapore briefed the seminar, held on May 13, on COVID-19 prevention and control in their respective countries.

Glenn Lau-Kee, Chairman of the US-Asia Institute, sent a letter to Khue on May 14 to thank the latter for his attendance at the seminar and sharing of Vietnam’s experience in the pandemic combat.

The chairman expressed his wish for further cooperation with the Vietnamese Government in the future.

Vietnamplus