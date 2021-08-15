Vietnam starts clinical trial’s first phase of ARCT-154 vaccine

This phase was performed on 100 healthy volunteers according to randomized proportion of 3:1 ; that means 75 people will receive ARCT-154 jab while and 25 others will receive placebo to assess safety and immunogenicity. Volunteers received two doses of the vaccine or a placebo 28 days apart.



The ARCT-154 vaccine is manufactured using the most advanced technology available, saRNA (self-amplifying mRNA - self-replicating mRNA). This new technology allows the use of a lower dose of vaccine, while stimulating the immune system for a longer time, for a quick and simple prevention of the nCoV variant, which is resistant to dangerous new strains such as Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta...

This technology has first been applied in Vietnam and was transferred by VinBioCare Biotechnology Joint Stock Company of VinGroup from Arcturus Therapeutics Company, USA. VinBioCare has invested in building a vaccine factory in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park.





By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Anh Quan