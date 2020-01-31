Vietnam steps up coronavirus prevention

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Transport’s direction, the railway sector has been implementing preventative measures against the 2019-nCoV, a respiratory illness that originated in Wuhan, China.



Employees and passengers in railway sector have been handed over face masks.

The International Disease Quarantine Center in Noi Bai Airport yesterday detected two Chinese tourists traveling from Chu Lai Airport in the Central Province of Quang Nam to Noi Bai Airport in Hanoi had fever.

The two passengers were transported in a separated way and isolated in the National Tropical Disease Hospital for observation. On the same day, the International Disease Quarantine Center in the Northern City of Hai Phong confirmed two passengers with coronavirus who were isolated soon.

Somewhere in the country, in a yesterday press brief Mai Van Huynh, Chairman of People’s Committee of Phu Quoc Island of the Mekong Delta Province of Kien Giang said that around 108,000 visitors to the island including 24,000 international travelers in tet holiday.

Averagely, around 1,000 Chinese visited the island in the special holiday every day. Accordingly, the Province must undergo temperature tests.

The Department of Health in Ho Chi Minh City convened an emergence response meeting to implement the Prime Minister’s instruction and the Ministry of Health’s guideline on prevention disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

At least 213 people have died in China, with almost 10,000 cases of the virus. The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong