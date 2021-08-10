Vietnam strengthens production, import, store of Covid-19 drugs

The Covid-19 pandemic situation in Vietnam and the world is still complicated and unprecedented causing the risk of interrupting and breaking the global supply chains.





To ensure the demand of both Covid-19 drugs and other medicines in Vietnam, the Drug Administration of Vietnam required the relevant units to actively review the current drugs at stores and the ability of drug supply to find adequate solutions to store the drug, avoiding the drug shortage on treatment, especially for Covid-19 patients.

By Minh Nam – Translated by Huyen Huong