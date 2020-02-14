Vietnam takes heed of A/H5N1 prevention

Therefore , the Steering Committee asked local administrations to strictly follow the Prime Minister’s instruction on human and poultry avian influenza A(H5N1) prevention.



On the same day, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development convened an urgent meeting on implementation of preventive measures as outbreaks of the A/H5N6 avian influenza occurred in many provinces and its possibly wide spread.

According to a report of the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, as of February 11, 10 outbreaks of A/H5N6 avian influenza across the country killed 43,202 poultry in the northern provinces of Bac Ninh, Quang Ninh and the capital city of Hanoi, the north-central Vietnamese province of Thanh Hoa and the central province of Nghe An.

As per a report of the Department of Livestock Production, by December, 2019, a total of 467 poultry has been raised in the country, up by 14.2 percent compared to 2018.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien requested the Department of Animal Health, state competent agencies and local administrations to pay attention to animal disease prevention according to the Prime Minister’s instruction by sending mission teams to localities for supervision.

Concerning novel influenza A (H1N1) , the Preventive Health Center in the Southern Province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau recorded a case of novel influenza A (H1N1). The female patient is living in Chau Duc District. She was diagnosed to infect with novel influenza A (H1N1) by Hoa Hao Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City when she experienced fever and fatigue.

The female is being isolated in the hospital.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong