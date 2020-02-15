Vietnam tightens control on at-risk people under Prime Minister’s instruction

While there has been mounting cases from the new strain of acute respiratory disease Covid-19, some people who have left the isolation place on their own choice causing public concern, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc yesterday sent an instruction requiring the competent ministries to keep close eyes on isolation of at-risk people according to the Ministry of Health.



The Ministry of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs was assigned to direct local administrations to revoke labor licences of at-risk foreign laborers who had close contact with confirmed patients in quarantine but they have left isolated place on their own choice.

The Ministry of Information and Communications should disseminate criticism on those have left quarantined places on their own choice.





By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan