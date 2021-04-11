Vietnam to adopt “vaccine passports” for three groups of people

Under the suggestion of the health ministry, the three specific groups include Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad because of Covid-19 pandemic, foreigners entering Vietnam on investment and business, and foreign tourists who got the injection of Covid-19 vaccine.



The health ministry will issue detailed guidelines for isolation and quarantine, health monitoring, Covid-19 testing and a roadmap to open tourism for each of the groups.

The Ministry of Health has just decided to allocate 811,200 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to 63 provinces and cities, the police and military forces.

According to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, by the afternoon of April 10, a total of 2,429 patients have recovered from the disease; 58,037 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.





By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh