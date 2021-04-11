  1. Health

Vietnam to adopt “vaccine passports” for three groups of people

SGGP
The Ministry of Health has proposed the application of vaccine passports for three groups of people entering Vietnam.

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

Under the suggestion of the health ministry, the three specific groups include Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad because of Covid-19 pandemic, foreigners entering Vietnam on investment and business, and foreign tourists who got the injection of Covid-19 vaccine.
The health ministry will issue detailed guidelines for isolation and quarantine, health monitoring, Covid-19 testing and a roadmap to open tourism for each of the groups.
The Ministry of Health has just decided to allocate 811,200 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to 63 provinces and cities, the police and military forces.
According to the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, by the afternoon of April 10, a total of 2,429 patients have recovered from the disease; 58,037 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh

