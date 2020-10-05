Vietnam to enter 33rd day without COVID-19 infection in community

Since the first case back in January, 1,096 people have contracted coronavirus, including 691 local infections and the rest imported, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.



Among the patients currently undergoing treatment, one has tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 once, two patients twice and four three times.

So far, 1,020 people have beaten the virus and there are now no patients in critical conditions.

The death toll from the disease remains at 35, most of them elderly with serious underlying conditions.

As many as 16,447 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or entered Vietnam from abroad are being quarantined across the county, including 718 in hospitals, 11,212 in concentrated quarantine establishments, and 4,547 at homes.

More citizens flown home

Nearly 340 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from European and African countries in a repatriation flight conducted by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on Saturday and Sunday.

The passengers on board the special flight included children under 18, the elderly, workers whose contracts have expired, students without accommodation due to dormitory closure, and those in difficult circumstances.

Vietnam’s representative offices in the host countries exerted efforts to help the passengers move to an airport in France’s Paris. The Vietnamese Embassy in France also sent staffs to help them with pre-departure procedures.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were rigorously taken during the flight to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Upon their arrival at Van Don Airport in northern Quang Ninh Province, all the crew members and passengers were given medical check-ups and put under quarantine in line with regulations.

More than 350 Vietnamese citizens were brought home from the UK on a flight arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and British agencies on Friday and Saturday.

The Vietnamese Embassy worked with the host country’s to support the citizens in reaching the airport and sent staff to assist them with boarding procedures.

Vietnam Airlines strictly implemented in-flight security and disease prevention measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

All crewmembers and passengers were given health checks and quarantined after landing.

In the future, more flights are set to be conducted to repatriate Vietnamese citizens with disadvantaged circumstances, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home.